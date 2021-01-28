A Utah-based private investment firm has acquired a majority interest in Pine Island Chemical Solutions, an oil field chemical company with a corporate office in Lafayette.
Black Cliff Partners has partnered with the company’s senior management team to recapitalize the business and provide additional capital to support add-on acquisitions and geographic expansion, according to an announcement this week. The existing team will retain a minority ownership.
Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Colliers International represented Pine Island.
“We are beyond thrilled to be partnering with Pine Island’s talented and experienced management team,” said Black Cliffs managing director Michael Lunt. “Together, we will take the company to new heights.”
“This is a brilliant combination, and we were pleased to assist in the transaction,” said Ken Miller, vice president for mergers and acquisitions for Colliers. “This sets the stage for a bigger platform growth in Louisiana, the Permian Basin and most energy producing regions of the United States.”
Pine Island specializes in the production of treating chemicals, water treatment chemicals and completion chemicals. Its customers include E&P companies, service companies and water midstream operators and has four established geo-markets in Texas, Louisiana and along the Gulf Coast.