Officials with Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center broke ground on a $9 million emergency center in Scott on Thursday.

The 13,307-square-foot facility is expected to open next summer northwest of the Scott exit along Interstate 10 and will include a nine-bed emergency room, outpatient imaging with ultrasound, X-ray access and CT and lab functionality. The 24-hour operation will include board-certified emergency physicians and clinical team members who can provide the same care to patients as in a hospital emergency room.

Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

“This is an exciting day for our health system to announce the addition of the Our Lady of Lourdes Emergency Center to our health care ministry,” CEO and president Bryan Lee said. “Next year this emergency center will serve as an invaluable resource providing critical care access to the 108,000 households within a 12-mile radius of this very location in Scott.

“The new Center in Scott will provide the same high-quality care as Lourdes Hospital Emergency Room on Ambassador Caffery, staffed with the best in the business and offering leading emergency care to the community we are called to serve.”

The Lemoine Company will handle construction and WHLC Architects did the design. The center will join the Our Lady of Lourdes Main Campus, Heart Hospital of Lafayette locations in providing full-scale emergency care as well as minor emergent care at clinics in Lafayette, Carencro, Breaux Bridge and Broussard.