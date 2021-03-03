At the Rock ‘N’ Bowl de Lafayette, owner Johnny Blancher hopes to have a schedule out by next week of live music.
It’s a long time coming for the popular live music venue on the edge of downtown Lafayette, and live music can now return to indoor music venues as part of the state moving into Phase 3 of coronavirus rules, Gov. John Bel Edwards declared Tuesday. Other restrictions remain, including the restriction on how late bars can serve alcohol and possibly placing plexiglass barriers in front of performers, but Tuesday’s news is a start, Blancher said.
And live music is a good way to start. Blancher hopes to have a schedule for the next three months by next week.
“We certainly have a long way to go in order to have a profitable business again,” he said. “There are still a lot of restrictions in place on us, but we are very encouraged that we are at least getting a chance to start having live music again. We certainly do have the ability to do this safely and cleanly. And all we’re asking for is to allow us to do so.”
The order allows live music, but it’s not without restrictions. Gatherings in indoor event halls limited to 50% capacity, up to 250 people, and bars and restaurants still can’t sell alcohol past 11 p.m.
The order also specifies how musicians are allowed to perform, including band members being socially distanced and testing negative for COVID-19 within the past 10 days. Performers who do not sing must wear a face covering.
The HVAC system must provide at least six air changes per hour within the space occupied by the audience and performers. Venues have an option to provide one of six other mitigation efforts, including the Plexiglass barrier.
Rock ‘N’ Bowl had a needlepoint bipolar ionization system installed, a measure that creates cleaner air inside facilities. Those are installed on airlines, Blancher noted, and airlines are at 100% occupancy.
“We can create an environment that is second to none,” Blancher said. “Coronavirus doesn’t last 30 minutes in our facility. We’ve been able provide this all along, but now we’re just getting the opportunity. We’re going to do this safely, and we’re going to be responsible.”
At The Grouse Room in downtown Lafayette, owner Matt Chaisson said he’s cautiously optimistic about the restrictions. He’s been eager to bring people inside of his downtown bar for live music.
“The fact is that over the last 12 months we’ve been closed more than we’ve been open,” he said. “And so, like a lot of people, we’ve been kind of hanging on by a thread. And I think we see the light at the end of the tunnel, and there’s some optimism. And, hopefully, everything keeps moving that way.”
Chaisson closed The Grouse Room in its former location in Parc Lafayette in mid-March when the governor ordered many businesses to close in an effort to slow the spread of the virus. He reopened in mid-June at 417 Jefferson St. only to be ordered to close again two weeks later as COVID-19 cases spiked again.
In September he built an outdoor stage after getting a conditional restaurant permit and reopened his business while still complying with the state’s restrictions. He plans to continue hosting outdoor concerts when possible, which the state also encourages due to reduced risk of COVID-19 transmission, but Chaisson said that indoor concerts will be a gamechanger.
“We actually have had to cancel about 90% of our outdoor shows because of the cold or rain or a combination of those,” he said. “So to be able to go indoors, even at limited capacity with other restrictions, if the weather is bad obviously helps out a lot.”
Downtown bar owner Robert Guercio said much of the disagreements between bar owners and the state could have been resolved or mitigated had there been an outreach effort from Edwards’ office. The restrictions handed down were issued to all establishments regardless of size.
While his establishments don’t specialize in live music, extending the hours to serve alcohol would have been beneficial. The governor’s orders did not lift that, but bars in parishes that have a positivity rate below 5% can be at 50% capacity.
Business was down last year at his locations as much as 70%, but he noted they fared better than other locations in Lafayette that have closed during the pandemic.
“We’re at it daily. We’re doing everything we can to keep our expenses low,” Guercio said. “Our businesses would benefit much more extending our hours of operation even more so than increasing capacity of our establishments. If you extend the hours and leave the capacity, you’re going to result in a safer situation with more social distancing.
“Let us stay open until 2, please. The reality is hardly anybody is going out to have fun because the hours when you go out to have fun is not 6-9 or 7-10. People go out from 9-2 a.m.”
Staff Writer Megan Wyatt contributed to this report.