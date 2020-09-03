The Lafayette Regional Airport was awarded $9.4 million as part of $1.2 billion in infrastructure grants handed out by the Federal Aviation Administration.

The funding is designated for reconstruction of an apron at the new terminal where aircraft will park, director Steve Picou said. The current surface is past its useful life and will be replaced.

Funding also went to airports in Shreveport, Monroe and Jonesboro.

The Trump Administration has delivered $13.5 billion since 2017 to airports to improve infrastructure and safety.

The Lafayette airport received $2.8 million in April in CARES Act funding. Last year it received a combined $27 million in grants to assist with construction.