The Lafayette Regional Airport was awarded $9.4 million as part of $1.2 billion in infrastructure grants handed out by the Federal Aviation Administration.
The funding is designated for reconstruction of an apron at the new terminal where aircraft will park, director Steve Picou said. The current surface is past its useful life and will be replaced.
Funding also went to airports in Shreveport, Monroe and Jonesboro.
The Trump Administration has delivered $13.5 billion since 2017 to airports to improve infrastructure and safety.
The Lafayette airport received $2.8 million in April in CARES Act funding. Last year it received a combined $27 million in grants to assist with construction.
Acadiana Business Today: While new to the UL campus, Pizzaville USA has long history in Lafayette
John Mouisset feels the same way about Pizzaville USA as many people feel about Bisbano's Pizza Parlor.
"The data show that layoffs remain widespread."
The Lafayette Regional Airport was awarded $9.4 million as part of $1.2 billion in infrastructure grants handed out by the Federal Aviation Ad…
Property owners in Lafayette Parish can expect to pay higher property taxes at the end of the year to compensate for a 6.6% drop in the taxabl…
The peak of hurricane season is approaching.
Acadiana Po-Boy Festival on the Discover Lafayette podcast: RADER to partner in event to raise money for BBBS of Acadiana
Local tech company Rader will partner with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Acadiana and Social Entertainment in holding a COVID-19 edition of the …