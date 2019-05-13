Mark Falgout is the owner of popular music venues Blue Moon Saloon, 215 E. Convent St., and Warehouse 535, 535 Garfield St.
He and his wife, Nicole, were instrumental in creating the South Louisiana Songwriters Festival and Workshop, known as SOLO, which was successfully launched in 2018 in partnership with the Buddy Holly Educational Foundation.
Falgout spoke with Jan Swift of the Discover Lafayette podcast last week. You can listen to their conversation here.
The second annual SOLO Festival will be May 21-26 and will feature music insiders from around the world will travel to Lafayette to participate and share their expertise with locals who want to break into the business.
SOLO provides aspiring songwriters the opportunity to collaborate in an intense four-day workshop with seasoned music professionals. On Memorial Day Weekend, participating SOLO artists and well-known musical acts will perform Saturday and Sunday on six stages at Blue Moon Saloon and Warehouse 535.
This year SOLO will offer a two-day conference May 24-25 that will feature include record label executives, publicists, managers, engineers/producers, entertainment lawyers, and others who will discuss how artists can make it in the music business.
Acadiana Business Today: As parent company struggles, Hometown stores like Eunice one still meeting needs; Houma-based CBD chain to open in Youngsville this month
Standing inside his Sears Hometown store in Eunice, owner Phil Young feels fortunate.
Despite the arrest of Cajun Cannabis owner Travis DeYoung last month, a CBD shop with locations in Houma and Baton Rouge will be open a locati…
PHI Inc., a Lafayette-based helicopter transportation company, reported a loss of $35.2 million in its first quarter.
Ed Bowie is executive director of AOC Community Media. He began in that position in 1998 after he started volunteering with the organization i…
Bill Bacque: Real estate market outside Lafayette Parish still hot, but rest of the year could be another record-breaker for all of Acadiana
Last year Acadiana’s record-breaking housing sales didn’t begin with a bang. Through April of 2018, the total number of housing sales reported…
Music venue owner Mark Falgout on the Discover Lafayette podcast: Music to be on display during South Louisiana Songwriters Festival and Workshop May 21-26
Mark Falgout is the owner of popular music venues Blue Moon Saloon, 215 E. Convent St., and Warehouse 535, 535 Garfield St.
The Party City store in Lafayette could be among the 45 stores the company says it will close as it grapples with a global helium shortage, th…