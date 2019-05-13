Mark Falgout is the owner of popular music venues Blue Moon Saloon, 215 E. Convent St., and Warehouse 535, 535 Garfield St.

He and his wife, Nicole, were instrumental in creating the South Louisiana Songwriters Festival and Workshop, known as SOLO, which was successfully launched in 2018 in partnership with the Buddy Holly Educational Foundation.

Falgout spoke with Jan Swift of the Discover Lafayette podcast last week. You can listen to their conversation here.

The second annual SOLO Festival will be May 21-26 and will feature music insiders from around the world will travel to Lafayette to participate and share their expertise with locals who want to break into the business.

SOLO provides aspiring songwriters the opportunity to collaborate in an intense four-day workshop with seasoned music professionals. On Memorial Day Weekend, participating SOLO artists and well-known musical acts will perform Saturday and Sunday on six stages at Blue Moon Saloon and Warehouse 535.

This year SOLO will offer a two-day conference May 24-25 that will feature include record label executives, publicists, managers, engineers/producers, entertainment lawyers, and others who will discuss how artists can make it in the music business.