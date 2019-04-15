Opelousas-based Mexican restaurant Sombreros will move into the old Picante Mexican Restaurant and Cantina, 3135 NW Evangeline Thruway.

Sombreros, which opened in February 2014 at 5620 I-49 North Service Road, is known for its menu of Mexican fare mixed with some Southern and Cajun dishes made in house, Sombreros partnership member Anto Stojak said. The Lafayette move, he said, was prompted by the Picante building becoming available.

Stojak hopes to open in Lafayette May 1.

"We just feel like it's a better location for business for us," Stojak said. "It (being the old Picante location) might help because people are used to getting Mexican food there, but that wasn't a factor in saying yes or no to the building."

The building is similar in size to the Opelousas location, but the restaurant will hire three to eight more employees to add to the 17 coming from the previous location. The plan is to do some renovations and clean up the building before closing down the Opelousas location at the end of the month.

The restaurant will host live music and continue to offer karaoke but switch it to Fridays, Stojak said.

Picante Mexican Restaurant closed Jan. 20 after its head chef went on to open Luna de Noche back in February.