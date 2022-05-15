University Avenue hotel sells for $2.7 million
The Days Inn just east of the University Avenue exit on Interstate 10 was sold for $2.7 million.
The 120-room hotel at 1620 N. University Ave., which has been on the market for at least two years, was bought by Smart Vision LLC, which is registered to Amin Realty of Sugar Land, Texas, land records show.
Mahant Hospitality was the seller. The company bought the property in July 2017 for $1.9 million, records show.
The 6-acre development is in an Opportunity Zone and has had recent updates, including a new roof, furniture and paint, according to the listing. It first opened in 1982.
Amin Realty owns hotels in the Houston area along with others in Missouri and Florida, according to its website.
LHC Group patient satisfaction higher than national average
LHC Group Inc. reported a first-quarter profit of $19.5 million, down from $34.7 million reported in the first quarter of 2021.
The Lafayette-based home health and hospice company reported net income of 64 cents per share, down from $1.10 in the first quarter of 2020. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.09 per share.
The company posted revenues of $571.5 million in the period, up 8.9%.
It also reported its quality and patient satisfaction scores remain higher than the national average and Home Health Quality Star ratings improved from 4.12 in January to 4.2 last month with a forecast of 4.25 in the CMS July 2022 preview. Admissions increased 4% compared to last year.
Shares of LHC Group were down slightly to just over $166 a share. Yet it is up almost $10 a share since the company announced an agreement to be purchased by United Health Group for $5.4 billion on March 29.
The company reported earlier this week it finalized a joint-venture partnership with south Georgia-based in-home health care provider Archbold Medical Center, a move that was first announced in March. LHC Group's footprint now consists of more than 556 locations in 37 states around the U.S.
Lafayette company merges with 2 others to form Curana Health
Provider Health Services, a Lafayette-based company that provides health care services to senior living communities, joined forces with two other companies to form a new business.
Curana Health is the name of the combined company that will be in 26 states and over 1,000 senior living facilities, according to an announcement. PHS combined with Elite Patient Care of Austin, Texas, and AllyAlign Health of Virginia to form a company that will have a mission of improving the health, happiness and dignity of senior living residents.
The Curana Health Medical Group has over 400 physicians, nurse practitioners and physician assistants that provide primary care, post-acute care and other clinical services in skilled nursing facilities, life plan communities, assisted living facilities and memory care facilities.