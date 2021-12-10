The number of homes sold in Acadiana last month picked back, hinting that what may have been a cooling real estate market is heating back up.
The region had 565 reported home sales last month, a 19.5% boost from a year ago, the largest monthly bump from a year ago since June. Sales in Lafayette Parish jumped 14.3%, the biggest jump also since June, according to monthly data from Bill Bacque with Market Scope Consulting.
The November sales were boosted by those outside of Lafayette Parish, up 30% increase compared to a year ago. The monthly total across the region and in Lafayette Parish increased from the previous month for the first time since June.
It’s not much of a surprise after the number of pending sales ballooned in October, the first month-to-month increase since May, Bacque noted. Pendings dropped in November but remain slightly ahead of last year’s totals. The 608 new listings in Acadiana in November was the lowest reported since February.
“Inventory is still very tight in virtually every price point throughout Acadiana despite a 20% increase in the total number of new listings and a 22.6% increase in Lafayette Parish,” Bacque wrote. “Low inventory of available homes is predicted to remain a challenge for at least the next year and possibly beyond.”
For the year the average sale price in Lafayette Parish is now up 8% to $260,600, while the region's avearge is now at $232,397, up nearly 10%. Buyers are paying on average 98% of the list price, up 1% from a year ago. Homes are staying on the market in half the time as a year ago, selling on average after 36 days compared to 75 days a year ago.
“It’s a good year to own a home in Acadiana,” Bacque wrote. “Historically low interest rates have been a boon for buyer affordability despite rising home prices. Sellers have profited from high demand and low inventory availability.”