Michael Doughty is a real estate agent with Platinum Realty in Crowley.
Growing up on the outskirts of Crowley in a quaint farmhouse style home near my grandparents, I enjoyed hunting, fishing, horseback riding and playing sports. Most of my childhood was centered around those activities. I later became a black belt in karate and played college baseball at LSU-Eunice and Louisiana College. I would say the biggest influencers in my life are my supportive and selfless parents, Christian and Connie Doughty. Upright as both educators and business owners, they have afforded me and my three brothers many opportunities that I am thankful for. My parents are some of the hardest working people that I know and have set a standard that I can only hope to reach.
After high school, I knew that I wanted to be in one of three professions when I graduated college: an insurance agent, an investment broker or a real estate agent — something centered around dealing with peoples’ needs. I entered college during the 2008 economic recession and chose to study accounting and finance. Math was always a strong suit, and I knew that accountants had jobs in both good and bad economies. Acadiana is where I wanted to be, and I was confident that an accounting background would open doors. My understanding of the flow of money and ability to calculate expected returns is an edge that I have over other people in the real estate industry. Having an accounting/finance background has been a key to my success thus far.
As a child on Sunday afternoons, my family would ride around for hours, checking out homes and properties for sale. We would talk about the potential that these places had, imagining what could be. I loved doing this. My parents bought and renovated multiple homes throughout my childhood. Flipping or renovating properties was something I knew I would be involved in no matter what career I chose.
In the summer of 2012 as I was wrapping up college, I came to Crowley for dinner. A perfectly cooked beef tenderloin and a glass of cabernet is what got me into the real estate industry. I sat at the Reggie’s table, a place our families gather often today, and talked about my interest in real estate. Terese Reggie, the broker of Platinum Realty, and Gregory Reggie were considering expanding their company. If I wanted to be a part of it, I could help launch a residential division of the company that didn’t exist at the time. The idea was invigorating. I quickly knew that this is what I wanted to do — work in and around my hometown with people who I cared for in an environment that is personal and meaningful.
I think that we are seeing the results of regional based marketing and growth in the Acadiana real estate market. Lafayette isn’t less popular or less in demand, but surrounding areas are becoming more desirable. Areas like Indian Bayou, Maurice, Rayne, Scott, Duson and Church Point are exploding. This isn’t by mistake. Developers are bringing bigger city amenities to more rural areas of the parish and doing so at a lower price point. People are loving it. Most people moving into these areas still use Lafayette as their hub. It is easier for people in those outer areas to go just about anywhere in Lafayette than it is for someone who lives within Lafayette to cross Lafayette.
I am not seeing an influx of people from outside of the parish moving into Acadia Parish, but I am seeing a significant amount of people move to more rural parts of Acadia Parish. The majority of new housing developments in Acadia Parish have been outside of city limits. Housing in Acadia Parish overall is improving in multiple categories. In the last 12 months, Acadia has seen increases in average monthly sales, average list price and average sale price. Inventory is slightly higher than what we saw in 2017, but homes are moving. Overall, Acadia Parish is doing well.
For people who have been considering buying for a while, I do not find that low interest rates are making or breaking people's decisions to buy now. Rates for the last few years have been fairly low. When looking at today’s rates from a historical perspective, rates have been low for a while. Rates may even dip lower than what we are seeing today, but I do not expect it to drop as low as we saw in 2012 and 2013. From a rate perspective, it is definitely a good time to buy.