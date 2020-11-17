The owner of the Amassador Row Courtyards shopping center has sold part of the development.

Houston-based Gulf Coast Commercial Group sold the building at 3601 Ambassador Caffery Parkway to $1.676 million to Colorado-based EBPB LLC, land records show.

The building houses the Jared’s Galleria of Jewelers and is a standalone building in the parking lot of the development, which is just south of the main Ambassador Row shopping center and is anchored by Bed Bath & Beyond and Cost Plus World Market.

Gulf Coast Commercial bought both shopping centers in April 2019 for nearly $30 million, records show.