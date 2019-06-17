Popie Billeaud - JB Mouton Builders from Discover Lafayette on Vimeo.
Robert Billeaud, president of JB Mouton, the construction company his great-grandfather established in 1915, spoke with Jan Swift of the Discover Lafayette podcast.
You can listen to their conversation here.
Always been known as “Popie”, Billeaud was one of 17 children to Lillie and Manning "Bozo" Billeaud. While Bozo encouraged his children to follow their own path in life and “just get an education,” Popie always loved the construction business. A graduate of Northeast Louisiana (now the University of Louisiana at Monroe), he studied construction management and joined his father at JB Mouton in 1976 as a project manager.
The success of JB Mouton is attributable to its reputation for integrity and the ability to get the job done on time or early with quality workmanship. Billeaud said the building skills are such that you either have them or you don’t, that you can’t teach the innately given craft of building. The company looks for team members with that gift and nurtures them and their talent, while always challenging the team to build the best building they can.
As he often jokes with his clients: “You can pay for the building, but it will always be ours.”
JB Mouton has built many notable landmarks, schools and churches such as the LITE Center, St. Pius Catholic Church and Elementary School, ESA’s lower school, CGI, the IberiaBank Tower in River Ranch, Moss BMW and Kia Sterling. They’ve also renovated St. John Cathedral, the Academy of the Sacred Heart, the Cajun Dome, Hub City Ford, IberiaBank Tower downtown, and St. Charles College in Grand Coteau.