Doughnut, coffee shops open in Maurice

Danielle Trahan of Maurice is a mother of four who for five years trekked to either Lafayette or Abbeville on the weekends to buy doughnuts for her children.
"I kept saying over and over every weekend, 'Someone should open a donut shop in Maurice. We need a doughnut shop in Maurice,' and one day I just did it," she said. "There wasn't much thought put into it before I decided to do it, so I glad people like it."
And people do like it. So much so that the lines out of Village Deaux and Coffee Dash, a doughnut shop and coffee house that opened last month at 7992 1/2 Maurice Ave. in Maurice, can get long. She and Erica Stephen, a native of San Diego, opened the two businesses on Nov. 20.
Trahan and her four employees serve doughnuts, kolaches and beignet doughnut holes.
"It has been amazing," Trahan said. "I couldn't ask for better community support than what we've gotten. Most of the time we have a Chik-Fil-A line waiting out the door and sometimes to the road."
