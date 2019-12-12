The owners of the Rock'n'Bowl in downtown Lafayette bought six nearby properties for a combined $2 million, records show.
Ye Olde College Inn Inc. bought the former General Office Supply next door, 1003 Jefferson St., along with properties at 123 E. Convent St., 129 E. Convent St., 133 E. Convent St., 124 Stewart St. and another Stewart Street property for a combined $2 million, according to documents filed with the Lafayette Parish Clerk of Court's office.
The properties at 123 and 133 Convent Street sold for $695,000, the Jefferson Street property sold for $695,000, the properties at 129 Convent St. and 124 Stewart St. sold for $395,000 and the other Stewart Street property sold for $215,000, records show.
Rock'n'Bowl manager Johnny Blancher said the owners of General Office Supply wanted to sell their downtown properties made an offer his company couldn't pass up. Plans for them, however, are undetermined.
"We're very bullish about downtown, and it's some great pieces of property downtown," he said. "It's more of a speculative move, and we believe it can benefit us at Rock'n'Bowl and benefit downtown as well.
"We already have people calling to lease it, so there's definitely action as people are looking for space downtown. When we do redevelop, we want it to be a positive for us and downtown."
General Office Supply merged with Acadiana Office Products earlier this summer and moved to a new location at 3045 W. Pinhook Road.