John Blancher, left, founder of the New orleans Rock'n'Bowl, poses with his son Johnny Blancher, who is in charge of the new Lafayette expansion during the grand opening of Rock'n'Bowl de Lafayette Monday, July 16, 2018 in downtown Lafayette, La. The festivities kick off with a Mass and music from 7:30 to 10:30 with Roddie Romero & the Hub-City Allstars.