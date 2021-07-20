A high-end women’s clothing boutique will open in the bottom floor of the Vermilion Lofts.

The Style Loft, owned by Lulu Carter, will have a grand opening at 5:30 p.m. Friday at its location at 436 E. Vermilion St., Suite 105. The spot is the latest business to move into the building after Cameron Theyard opened a photography studio.

“It’s very exciting to be part of the Downtown Lafayette family,” Carter said. “With events like Artwalk and Festivals, I feel like I can reach an even bigger audience that includes locals and tourists.”

Carter, a longtime personal shopper for friends and family, spent time in the fashion industry and now has operates a store that offers fashion that represents attitude, expression and style. Prices range from $15 to $80 and will feature styles ranging from business casual to club attire.

The store does not order items in bulk. Low stock on each selection of apparel offers unique pieces and a more customized experience for the customer, Carter said.

It’s the latest retail addition to downtown Lafayette, including The Heat Academy coming into the old Greenwood Shoes space. Other businesses opening include Exposure, a selfie studio in the bottom floor of the Juliet Hotel; and Bolt Bar & Patio, which will open in The Pearl’s old space.

“Style Loft will be a welcome addition to downtown’s ever-growing retail scene,” DDA CEO Anita Begnaud said. “Lulu is bringing energy and a successful business model to one of our district’s most prominent entrance points, and we are thrilled to watch her business grow in her new space.”