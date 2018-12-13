The new Courtyard by Marriott South hotel on Frem Boustany Road across from Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center is scheduled to open in early March.
The 61,000-square foot, 94-room hotel is a new concept hotel that includes a bistro and Starbucks in the lobby, a 650-square-foot meeting room and business library for rent and oversize large double rooms with king beds instead of queens.
It's the seventh hotel owned by Shreveport-based Sunrise Hospitality and the company's first south of Interstate 20.
"We're looking to expand out from north Louisiana, and we felt Lafayette is a thriving and growing market and community," said Kevin Dzurik, managing member for Sunrise Hospitality.
The projected opening date is March 1 with an open house and ribbon cutting date still to be determined. According to Joanna Alexander, vice president of sales and marketing for Sunrise Hospitality, the hotel will probably staff around 50 employees between housekeeping, front desk, kitchen staff and management and they plan on holding a hiring event in Lafayette in late January or early February.