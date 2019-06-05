Downtown Lafayette officials will hold grand openings for the opening of MANE Salon and the one-year anniversary of Eat Fit Acadiana this week.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony for MANE Salon, which opened April 30 at 207 Jefferson St., will be at 6 p.m. Saturday. The salon, owned by Darien Lasseigne, is downtown’s newest hair salon.

Eat Fit Acadiana will hold ribbon-cutting at 9 a.m. Thursday at Parc de Lafayette, 539 Jefferson St., to mark one year of helping Acadiana residents find healthy food options when they eat out.

The event will also kick off its annual Dine Out day and will feature food samplings from some of Eat Fit's Acadiana restaurant partners.”