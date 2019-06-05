Downtown Lafayette officials will hold grand openings for the opening of MANE Salon and the one-year anniversary of Eat Fit Acadiana this week.
The ribbon-cutting ceremony for MANE Salon, which opened April 30 at 207 Jefferson St., will be at 6 p.m. Saturday. The salon, owned by Darien Lasseigne, is downtown’s newest hair salon.
Eat Fit Acadiana will hold ribbon-cutting at 9 a.m. Thursday at Parc de Lafayette, 539 Jefferson St., to mark one year of helping Acadiana residents find healthy food options when they eat out.
The event will also kick off its annual Dine Out day and will feature food samplings from some of Eat Fit's Acadiana restaurant partners.”
Acadiana Business Today: $12.5M catalyst blending plant, jobs planned in Lacassine serving major south Louisiana refineries; Zorbas Gyros, Burgers and More to open Youngsville location in August
Houston-based Lacassine Operating Co. plans to build a $12.5 million catalyst blending plant in Lacassine, east of Lake Charles where it can s…
Greek and American food restaurant Zorbas Gryos, Burgers and More will opening a Youngsville location in August, owner Mustafa "Moose" Ozen said.
Cheniere Energy is investing $3 billion to expand its liquefied natural gas terminal with a sixth unit at Sabine Pass in Cameron Parish throug…
The 133-year-old furniture retailer Olinde's is renaming its Lafayette and Baton Rouge locations just six months after they were sold to a Mem…
Downtown Lafayette officials will hold grand openings for the opening of MANE Salon and the one-year anniversary of Eat Fit Acadiana this week.
Ecclesiates 9:12 For man also knoweth not his time.