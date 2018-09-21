A new initiative is helping local restaurants and their customers be more informed on how to make healthier choices.

Eat Fit Acadiana, which started in New Orleans in 2012 through Ochsner and started this year in Baton Rouge and Acadiana, is a campaign that helps non-chain restaurants, markets and festivals identify and create dishes that are low in calories, sugar, animal fats and sodium.

Local restaurants participating in the Eat Fit Acadiana campaign include Blue Dog Cafe, Poke Geaux, Cafe Vermilionville, Tsunami, Sophi P Cakes and Taco Sisters.

"What we do is work with local restaurants free of charge," said Yvette Quantz, operations and marketing dietician for Ochsner’s Eat Fit Acadiana. "We mark the meals that meet our criteria with an Eat Fit seal, but we also do the work to add calorie counts to them if they want."

For an item on a restaurant's menu to be considered an Eat Fit meal, it must be no more than 600 calories, have no more than 800 milligrams of sodium, no more than 5 grams of added sugar or no more than 8 grams of animal based animal fat.

The program is funded through a grant from the Blue Cross Blue Shield Foundation, which allows these services to be given to local restaurants for free. Customers can also download the Eat Fit app to see nutritional facts of food or find nearby Eat Fit restaurants.

"We know that obesity, diabetes and heart disease are going up, and EatFit empowers people to still take care of their health and still take part in our Louisiana culture and lifestyle," Quantz said.