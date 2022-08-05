Lafayette-based LHC Group reported second-quarter profit of $10.6 million, or 35 cents per share, compared to $37.6 million, or $1.21 per diluted share a year ago.
LHC reported $576.2 million in revenue during the quarter, up from $545.9 million the year before.
The company, which got the green light for its its $5.4 billion merger with UnitedHealth Group in June, said its quality and patient satisfaction scores continue to exceed the national average. Home Health quality star ratings improved from 4.2 in the April to 4.25 in July, and home health quality patient satisfaction ratings rose from 3.83 in April to 4.01 in July, company officials said.
Hospice admissions were up 5.5% in the second quarter compared to a year ago.