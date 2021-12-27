Spending. Construction. More spending. Delays. Worker shortage.
A recap of year in business in Acadiana hit on all those topics in 2021, and a few more, as the pandemic economy continues to alter the landscape. Adam Daigle, business editor for The Acadiana Advocate, recapped the year’s highs and lows with Jan Swift of the Discover Lafayette podcast.
You can listen to their conversation here.
The year’s biggest headlines were the continued construction of the Amazon fulfillment center in Carencro and the SafeSource Direct PPE manufacturer in Broussard, two developments that will result in about 1,700 jobs in the area.
The Amazon plant is operating, and SafeSource has begun hiring is expected to have its operations fully staffed by the end of 2023.
The smaller headlines came in bunches in downtown Lafayette, which had a large number of developments and is building momentum for an even bigger year in 2022. Only about a half dozen empty spaces remain on Jefferson Street in the center of downtown, one of which is the old Dat Dog building, which will soon be under new ownership.
Residential construction had a big year with construction of the old federal courthouse building nearing completion and an old building on Cypress Street being converted into apartments.
Spending was way up this year, thanks in part to federal stimulus money and a pent-up demand from buyers. Retail sales in Lafayette Parish have been trending up in the last three years set a new mark last year for most recorded, but the 2021 total is expected to shatter last year’s mark.
Retailers in Acadiana and just about everywhere were sacked by worker shortages and supply delays. One report from the fall indicated there were 1.3 job openings for every unemployed person.