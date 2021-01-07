CGI, which employs 500 at its Lafayette location, acquired a Ohio-based company that specializes in high-end technology consulting and services for commercial and government clients.
CGI announced the deal Wednesday with Harris, Mackessy & Brennan Inc., which expands CGI’s footprint in that region and its end-to-end services for clients, company officials said.
HMB’s Professional Services Division brings 165 consultants along with consulting capabilities, a commercial client portfolio, expertise in the utilities market and additional with the state officials in Ohio.
In the U.S., CGI has nearly 13,000 consultants and professionals across 80 offices that are organized through a client proximity model, supported by the depth of our international presence, range of services, and insights to deliver value locally.
Last year CGI announced it would expand its Lafayette presence by moving into the Vesailles building downtown and to house an additional 300 employees.