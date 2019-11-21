Badger Oil Corp. president Paul Hilliard has led a life of generosity and love for community since he started the company back in 1955.

Hilliard, who spoke with Jan Swift of the Discover Lafayette podcast, exemplifies the selfless spirit and pride of the World War II generation of heroes, as well as the successful ingenuity of a veteran oil and gas entrepreneur.

Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Known for his self-effacing wit and ability to achieve in spite of a hardscrabble upbringing in Wisconsin, Hilliard has been a successful independent operator and owner and has seen fit to use his success in business to help others in need.

Awarded the Civic Cup in 2003 and the esteemed national Horatio Alger Award in 2009, Hilliard has also been active in statewide associations working to improve the oil and gas industry, business and civic endeavors. He has been a generous benefactor in causes to help at-risk children learn to read. He and his late wife, Lulu, provided $5 million in seed money to start the Paul and Lulu Hilliard Art Museum at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.

Paul ended the interview by sharing his gratitude for being born in the United States. He spoke of a favorite quote by Cicero: “Gratitude is not only the greatest of virtues, but the parent of all the others.”