Ben Powers, who writes about new businesses and restaurants for the website Developing Lafayette, spoke with Jan Swift of the Discover Lafayette podcast last week.
You can listen to the podcast here.
Driven by a natural curiosity about new businesses and restaurants popping up around town, Powers said he found there was no easy way to obtain access to information that was public record but not readily available online. He then began to look into construction projects and commercial developments.
Developing Lafayette began as a Facebook page in 2012 and now has more than 40,000 followers. His website, developinglafayette.com, provides a more information about Lafayette and the surrounding area’s newest construction and notable transactions affecting the retail market.
Powers' running tally visitors' votes' wish list desires are Trader Joe’s, redevelopment of Northgate Mall similar to Tanger Outlets, and P.F. Chang’s. Readers also are requesting new entertainment venues such as Dave & Buster’s and a Lafayette Aquarium.