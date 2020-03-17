Travelers leaving the Lafayette Regional Airport will use a new road as construction of the new $90 million terminal continues.

The road, which will pass in front of the new terminal, will be just right of the former street and will direct motorists back to Blue Boulevard, airport officials said Monday. There they can exit on to Surrey Street.

Traffic arriving at the airport has not changed.

“We will be making changes to the roadways and parking lots as we prepare for the new terminal," airport director Steve Picou said. "This will provide motorists a first glimpse of the new terminal. We really think people will like it. They will get a first-hand look at the progress we’ve made on the new LFT terminal as they pass right in front of it.”

Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Just past the new road, the old Terminal Drive will become a two-way street leading to the entrance and from the exit of the economy parking lot. The road will be barricaded from that entrance to Blue Boulevard.

The right lane from long-term and short-term parking will remain open to allow visitors to access Blue Boulevard to Surrey Street. This change will have no effect on the current parking areas, and signage will direct motorists of the changes, Picou said.

Construction continues on the $90 million, 110,000-square-foot terminal next to the 62,000-square-foot current terminal. Airport officials say the building could be complete by September 2021.