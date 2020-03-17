Travelers leaving the Lafayette Regional Airport will use a new road as construction of the new $90 million terminal continues.
The road, which will pass in front of the new terminal, will be just right of the former street and will direct motorists back to Blue Boulevard, airport officials said Monday. There they can exit on to Surrey Street.
Traffic arriving at the airport has not changed.
“We will be making changes to the roadways and parking lots as we prepare for the new terminal," airport director Steve Picou said. "This will provide motorists a first glimpse of the new terminal. We really think people will like it. They will get a first-hand look at the progress we’ve made on the new LFT terminal as they pass right in front of it.”
Just past the new road, the old Terminal Drive will become a two-way street leading to the entrance and from the exit of the economy parking lot. The road will be barricaded from that entrance to Blue Boulevard.
The right lane from long-term and short-term parking will remain open to allow visitors to access Blue Boulevard to Surrey Street. This change will have no effect on the current parking areas, and signage will direct motorists of the changes, Picou said.
Construction continues on the $90 million, 110,000-square-foot terminal next to the 62,000-square-foot current terminal. Airport officials say the building could be complete by September 2021.
Acadiana Business Today: Coronavirus testing site, curfew for minors ordered in Lafayette Parish; 'We don't know if we'll make it': Acadiana restaurants brace for uncertainty due to coronavirus
A new screening site for the coronavirus is supposed to begin Wednesday in Lafayette, although Lafayette city-parish officials were short on d…
March was shaping up to be a good month at the Bouree Restaurant in Youngsville. Then things quickly slowed down last weekend as word of the n…
Louisiana online food delivery ordering tech startup Waitr Holdings Inc. was $291 million in the red during 2019, which is a loss of $4 per sh…
Louisiana's nonfarm employment declined by 7,400 jobs over the past 12 months through January, a drop of 0.4%, led by a big drop in constructi…
Travelers leaving the Lafayette Regional Airport will use a new road as construction of the new $90 million terminal continues.
Parish, Well serial number, well name, permit date, field name, operator, location