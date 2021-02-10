Root Floral Design will move from its warehouse off Eraste Landry Road to a space in downtown Lafayette.
Owner Mia Sandberg said her business, which was began in a small space on Lee Avenue, will move to the 2,200-square-foot space at 810 Jefferson St. in the Juliet Hotel building and hope to open in May.
The move will allow the business, which began as a flower shop before expanding into weddings and large events, to expand its customer base after sales dropped during the coronavirus pandemic, she said. Now it will also offer everyday arrangements and feature a small selection of plants.
Many weddings and bigger events were either postponed or scaled down due to the pandemic, she said. Many in the hospitality industry were hit the hardest.
“We were one of the luckier ones out of the wedding and events community,” she said. “Musicians took a harder hit. People would just get less stuff from us than they would normally get, but at least they were still getting it. Some of the other industry people were cancelled completely.”
The business is the latest to move into that end of Jefferson Street after Grocery Deli and Tavern opened late last year in the same building and the construction nearby at the old federal courthouse, which will house 69-80 one-bedroom residential units.