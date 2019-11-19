Chili’s Bar & Grill will apparently move into the space of the former O’Charley’s restaurant, documents show.
Brinker International, parent company of Chili’s, obtained a new construction permit Tuesday with the city of Lafayette for a $2,081,307 for property at 4301 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, online records show.
It comes after Brinker Louisiana signed a lease in June with property owner San Francisco-based RB River IV LLC for 10 years with four five-year renewal options attached for property at that same address, according to documents filed in the Lafayette Parish Clerk of Court’s office.
Chili’s has three locations in Lafayette, including one nearby at 3905 Ambassador Caffery Parkway.
O’ Charley’s abruptly closed in March 2017, according to published reports. It had been at that location for several years.
This story is developing. Check back for updates.