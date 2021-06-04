City officials in Scott renewed their contract with Acadian Ambulance for emergency and nonemergency services, a deal that is good for the next three years.
The renewal was supported unanimously by the city council members, Mayor Jan Scott Richard, Police Chief Chad Leger and Fire Chief Chad Sonnier, Acadian officials announced.
Acadian Ambulance is one of the largest ambulance services in the nation, providing transportation and medical service to areas in Louisiana, Texas, Mississippi and Tennessee. The employee-owned organization is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of Ambulance Services.