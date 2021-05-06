The building that houses The Daily Advertiser is up for sale.
An online listing for the 97,900-square-foot building at 1100 Bertrand Drive has a list price of $6.5 million, or $66 per square foot, and describes the building as vacant.
The building closed its printing press last August. The Daily Advertiser is now printed in Baton Rouge as part of a printing agreement with The Advocate.
Built in 1992, the building has also housed other agencies, including SchoolMint, Heart of Hospice and Waitr. Some SchoolMint staff will return later this month, CEO Bryan MacDonald said, but the location will only be temporary as the company hopes to find a permanent location this summer.
The paper's parent company, Gannett, owns the building.