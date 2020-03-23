A mobile home park in north Lafayette was sold for nearly $2 million last month, records show.
Stanley Holdings Group bought the Drake Mobile Home Village, 630 Brothers Road, for $1.995 million from Drake 55 Investments, according to documents filed with the Lafayette Parish Clerk of Court.
Stanley, which also owns Potpourri Village and other properties in the area, will change the name of the 10-acre park to Melanie Rose Trailer Park.
Drake 55 Investments bought the property in 2017 at a sheriff’s auction for $900,000, records show.
