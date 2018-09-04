Tropical Storm Gordon, a relatively compact system with most of its "convective banding" east of the center of circulation, will make landfall late Tuesday night along the Mississippi Gulf Coast as a Category 1 hurricane, the National Hurricane advised in its 7 a.m. Tuesday update.

The watches and warnings are unchanged: all of southeast Louisiana is under a tropical storm warning and flood watch. A storm surge watch is in effect for the areas west of Shell Beach to the mouth of the Mississippi River.

Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Gordon, with max winds at 65 miles per hour, is about 190 miles east-southeast of the mouth of Mississippi River and moving quickly toward the west-northwest at 15 mph, the NHC said in its 7 a.m. update.

On the forecast track, the center of Gordon will move across the eastern Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday and will approach the north-central Gulf Coast within the warning area late this afternoon or evening and move inland over the lower Mississippi Valley late Tuesday or early Wednesday, at the latest.

Even though Gordon is a relatively small storm (its winds extend only 60 miles, mainly on the east side of the center), any changes to its projected path would alter possible impacts for south Louisiana. As an example, the NHC says Baton Rouge has about a 20 percent chance of seeing tropical storm-force winds, and New Orleans has about a 40 percent chance. If the storm shifts west, the impacts will be greater; if its jogs east, impacts will lessen.

Rainfall estimates for south Louisiana have decreased as the storm's track has come into sharper focus. The National Weather Service's Weather Prediction Center projects 1-4 inches of rain, with locally higher amounts, for south Louisiana through Thursday morning.