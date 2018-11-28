The Broussard Chamber of Commerce will host a Christmas tree lighting at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in front of City Hall and a Christmas parade at 1 p.m. Dec. 9.
The lighting will feature school children singing Christmas carols, an appearance by Santa Claus and the Bravos Huval School of Music and the Bayou Blend Chorus. The Christmas tree will be lit at 6:15 p.m.
"The chamber works closely with the City of Broussard to bring quality of life initiatives to the city," said Stacy Romero, the chamber's community development manager. "We want to make Broussard a place where people want to live, work and spend their time."
Romero said the chamber is working to put on the finishing touches for the parade.