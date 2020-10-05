Kay Karre’ Gautreaux, a candidate for the Division K judge in the 15th Judicial District, spoke with Jan Swift of the Discover Lafayette podcast about her career in law and her plans for the position if elected.

You can listen to their conversation here.

A Lafayette native of Lafayette and practicing attorney of 33 years, Gautreaux is a graduate of LSU Law School and has experience in civil and criminal law, all areas of litigation and managing jury and non-jury cases. She served as a law clerk for two district judges in state court (Judge Bennett J. Gautreaux) and federal court (Judge John Shaw for 12 years).

Gautreaux has been appointed by the Louisiana Supreme Court on several occasions as a judge pro tem in Lafayette City Court. She has handled cases ranging from misdemeanor and felony crimes to civil litigation to family matters such as divorce or succession matters. She currently manages her own law firm handling private client matters at Kay Karre Gautreaux, LLC in Lafayette.

The COVID-19 pandemic, she noted, has resulted in a tremendous backlog of cases. If elected, she hopes to add trial weeks, have more pre-trial conferences remotely, add jury weeks and address the issue and afford people their day in court in a timely manner.