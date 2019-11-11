Home Bank earned an "Outstanding" rating for its recent Community Reinvestment Act examination from the Office of Comptroller of the Currency.
In its report on the examination, the OCC highlighted the Lafayette bank's Credit Building Loan program, which is designed to help customers build or rebuild their credit, and its Homebuyer Equity Leverage Partnership with the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas, which qualified home buyers may receive up to $10,000 toward closing costs and/or down payment assistance.
“One of our core values is ‘We serve our community’,” said John W. Bordelon, Home Bank president and CEO. “That dedication to helping others is reflected in the OCC’s conclusions. We partner with organizations committed to helping others build productive lives for themselves. We firmly believe that education and jobs are keys to a better life.”
The report also said Home Bank's work with Thrive Academy of Baton Rouge, Step Up Acadiana and several other organizations focused on assisting low-to-moderate income families were a driving reason they called the bank a "leader in providing community development needs."
The exam evaluates the bank's lending, investment and community service from Jan. 1, 2016 to Dec. 31, 2018.