Laurel Hess is founder and CEO of hampr, an app-based laundry service she launched in January. A former marketing director for the company that managers the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, she is also president of Rally Marketing.
I grew up in Plano, Texas, an odd kid who wrote plays, did ice skating jumps in the grocery store and always did things a little bit differently. My parents always supported my endeavors no matter what I wanted to do. I think that really made a big difference because it never occurs to me that I can’t do something. Failure never really feels like failure as long as I learn something from it.
I was there (when the powe went out at Super Bowl XLVII in the Superdome). And it was probably one of the most gut-wrenching moments of my life. We had spent months preparing for that day and having the lights go out was something we purposely worked hard to ensure wouldn’t happen. I was in one of the bunker clubs on the side that didn’t lose power. I noticed the lounge TVs were out and I called it in to the command post to fix. They told me to hold the line and that’s when I looked across the stadium. My heart just sank. The other members on my team came to the club I was in and we just sat down, defeated. We listened to the engineering team for updates on our walkie talkies and just stared wordlessly at each other. Then finally, we heard, “We have lights, we have A/C, let’s play football.”
The response we received for hampr has been tremendous. We knew we hated laundry, but it appears that a lot of people do too. Every time we are at an event promoting hampr, the response is usually “Where has this been all my life?” It’s so cool to see that light bulb moment for people. When an idea that is so simple comes together like this, it really stops you in your tracks. Why didn’t this exist before? It’s a lifesaver.
We really care about our members and our washrs, and I think that shows through with our customer support and quality. The washrs are thrilled to earn a supplemental income with the ability to stay home and work on their own time. And the members? Well, they are thrilled to have someone help “lighten the load.”
What’s been the biggest thing surprise? The overwhelming support of the community and my friends. No one achieves success alone, and that is very true for hampr. I have been supported by my friends who are also amazing designers, marketers, tech wizards and sounding boards. The number of people who have happily showed up on a weekend or stayed late to help stuff membership kits or create online ads has really humbled me. I’m so grateful.
The gig economy improves the daily minutiae that can take up so much precious time. In a world where it’s hard to unplug, gaining time back by having your groceries delivered or laundry done is really impactful. And the tech is only getting smarter and more streamlined, making it easier for companies to enter this space. I don’t think we would have been able to do hampr even 3 years ago. And if we had, we would have built a very tech-heavy, monolithic structure that would be difficult to scale. This is really the right time to get into this space. The tech has enabled hampr to be a rocket ship, ready to take on the world’s laundry.