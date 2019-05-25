John Arton is the franchisee for the three Chick-fil-A restaurants in Lafayette. The fast-growing chain is predicted to become the third-biggest U.S. restaurant chain by sales behind McDonald's and Starbucks, according to food-service consultancy Technomic Inc.
I was born and raised in Jeanerette. I went to St. Joseph School for 12 years. My father was a self-employed plumber and ran a small grocery store with my mother. My father would open up the store at 6 a.m. and work there until 8 a.m. when my mother came in to take his place. He would go on to doing plumbing work until 4 or 5 p.m. then return to the grocery store and relieve my mother until the store closed at 9 p.m. My parents were my biggest influence. I realized how hard they worked.
Our family purchased the grocery store when I was 10 years old so I worked there until I finished high school. When you grow up in a small town and work in retail, everyone knows you. So you better take care of the customers, or your parents will find out.
I graduated from USL (now the University of Louisiana at Lafayette) in business management in 1972. During my college years, I worked in a couple of restaurants. I also joined the National Guard from 1968-1974. My first job out of college was with General Mills and lived in Gulfport, Mississippi, for a year then got a promotion to New Orleans. While living in New Orleans I received my MBA from Loyola.
I also was employed with Air Products and Chemicals in sales and was promoted to branch manager in Birmingham, Alabama. We lived in Birmingham for two years. We were about to get moved to Air Products’ corporate office in Allentown, Pennsylvania, when the Acadiana Mall was opening. I had eaten at the only Chick-fil-A in Louisiana often when I worked in New Orleans and also frequented the restaurants in Birmingham. My wife, Annette, and I wanted to move back to Acadiana. Realizing that Chick-fil-A would be putting a restaurant in the Acadiana Mall, I contacted them and was blessed with the opportunity to bring their presence to Lafayette.
We have two sons and eight grandchildren, and each of our sons operate their own Chick-fil-A restaurant. One is in Baton Rouge, and the other in Covington.
Chick-fil-A opened the first mall store in the Atlanta area in 1968. Our store was the 113th of the chain and opened in March 1979. At that time we were only considered a regional chain, basically located in the southeastern U.S. We did have some units as far as California, but Chick-fil-A’s presence wasn’t nationally known. Within the last 10 years we have opened about 100-plus restaurants per year and now have about 2,500 and have become a national chain.
When we opened our store, people in Acadiana had never heard of Chick-fil-A. There was a lot of mispronouncing of our name from "Chick Fee Lay" to "Chick a Flicka." I remember sampling our product when we first opened up and a lady asked me what we were sampling. I told her it was chicken. Her response was, "This is not chicken. I know what chicken taste like. This is alligator!" It took a while to get the people in Acadiana to enjoy our product, but 40 years later we are still successful and enjoyed our best year ever in 2018.
Our customers have come to know that our product is made of the highest quality ingredients. They enjoy the lightly battered product pressure fried in pure peanut oil for only a few minutes. Chick-fil-A is constantly testing new products to stay abreast of the latest trends, but our original Chick-fil-A sandwich and Chick-fil-A nuggets are still our best sellers by far. We were one of the first national chains to put the calorie counts on our menu board and also the first chain several years ago to announce antibiotic-free chicken.
Treating our customers with the utmost respect has always been our principle, as established by our founder, Truett Cathy. Our corporate motto is “To glorify God by being a faithful steward to all that has been entrusted to us. To have a positive influence on all who come in contact with Chick-fil-A”. Our goal is to constantly remind ourselves of our mission. Personally, I tell our team members to treat people the way you want to be treated. The customer is the one paying your salary.
The vast majority of our customers were raised on Chick-fil-A. We have been fortunate enough to serve the people of Acadiana for 40 years. We want to provide all of our customers with great-tasting food, a clean and safe environment and a serving staff. I guess you could say we have become a habit to our younger customers, growing up running around in our playgrounds, to eating after school and later in the evening as their day winds down.