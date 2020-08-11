Parish, Well serial number, well name, permit date, field name, operator, location

DeSoto: 252400, HA RA SU68; Scales heirs 36-25HC, Aug. 5, Red River-Bull Bayou, Vine Oil & Gas, 431' FNL & 904' FWL OF SEC 1-T12N-R12W. PBHL: 230' FNL & 1455' FWL OF SEC 25-T13N-R12W, HA RC SUT.

Ouachita: 252399, Three R's Farms LLC, Aug. 4, Millhaven, Womack Production, 548' S & 1235' E OF NW/CORNER OF SEC 26-T17N-R4E.

Red River: 252395, HA RB SU72; Tracy 3-10 HC, Aug. 3, Red River-Bull Bayou, Aethon Energy Operating, 321' FNL & 1992' FEL OF SEC 3-T12N-R11W. PBHL: 2537' FNL & 2288' FWL OF SEC 10-T12N-R11W, HA RB SUI, IN DESOTO PARISH.

Red River: 252396, HA RB SU72; Tracy 3-10 HC, Aug. 3, Red River-Bull Bayou, Aethon Energy Operating, 321' FNL & 1972' FEL OF SEC 3-T12N-R11W. PBHL: 2536 FNL & 2180' FEL OF SEC 10-T12N-R11W, HA RB SUI, IN DESOTO PARISH.

Red River: 252397, HA RB SU72; Tracy 3-10 HC, Aug. 3, Red River-Bull Bayou, Aethon Energy Operating, 321' FNL & 1952' FEL OF SEC 3-T12N-R11W. PBHL:2535 ' FNL & 1280' FEL OF SEC 10-T12N-R11W, HA RB SUI.

Vermilion: 252398, DLP Farm LLC, Aug. 4, Mulvey, Dunn Exploration, S 74 D 22' 24" W 50,353.81' FROM USC&GS MON. "RIG", SEC 26-T12S-R1E.

Weekly well info by parish

Parish Preproduction Producing Total

 Acadia

0209209
 Evangeline0120120
 Iberia27173
 Jefferson Davis26062
 Lafayette01818
 St. Landry07373 
 St. Martin26668
St. Mary 181182
Vermilion 5119124

