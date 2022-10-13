One of the two former Capital One locations in the Lafayette area has been sold to a Louisiana-based bank.
Houma-based South Louisiana Bank bought the building at 3527 W. Pinhook Road from Capital One National Association for $650,000, land records show.
South Louisiana Bank has a loan production office in Lafayette at 324 Settlers Trace Blvd., Suite 1, online listings show. Other offices are in the Houma and Thibodaux areas and one Baton Rouge location.
Capital One closed that office years ago as part of a move to reduce its footprint across the country. It closed the office at 3105 Louisiana Ave. in May and earlier sold former locations at 3200 Johnston St. in 2018 and at 213 and 211 Vermilion St. in November, land records show.
It also closed 13 locations in Louisiana last year, including several in the Baton Rouge market.