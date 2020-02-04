Personal injury attorney Gordon McKernan, probably most known throughout Louisiana for his billboards along the state's highways, has a new Lafayette office under construction and scheduled to be completed this summer.
The new 9,000-square-foot office will replace McKernan's current 5,000-square-foot office at 1819 W. Pinhook Road, Suite 250. McKernan said he plans to hire more people to work alongside his current staff of five attorneys and 12 office workers, but was unable to increase hiring as they had outgrown their current space.
"I bought the building and the retail center next door and we're spending over $1 million on renovating the office building alone. Verot School Road has become this big, nice road to travel on and we thought this would give us a lot of visibility. Our attorneys and staff are all from the Greater Lafayette region, so we also wanted to let people know we're a part of the community," McKernan said.
The building used to be the old Physiques Fitness Center for Women and much of the construction requires them to fill in the pool and rework the inside into an office space. McKernan said his staff wanted him to keep the pool and the hot tub as they would be "good for moral," but he said he thought better of it.
Construction began in December and should be finished in late July or early August. They hope to move into the new building by Labor Day, McKernan said.
McKernan has been an attorney in Louisiana for more than 28 years with 11 offices statewide, three in Baton Rouge and one in Shreveport, Monroe, Alexandria, Lake Charles, Lafayette, Hammond, Gonzalez, Denham Springs and Zachary.