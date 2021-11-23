Small Business Saturday, a national event created to spotlight independent retailers during the holiday shopping season, is set to happen this weekend.
Last year, shoppers spent an estimated $19.8 billion at independent stores the Saturday after Thanksgiving, according to American Express, which launched the event in 2010. That’s up from $19.6 billion in 2019.
Dawn McVea, state director for the National Federation of Independent Businesses, a leading small business organization, said the spending totals should go up this year, now that business is starting to get back to normal after the COVID pandemic. “We definitely see an increase,” she said. “Retailers are reporting sales are getting back to prior to the pandemic.”
About half of the NFIB members are reporting supply chain disruptions this holiday season, so McVea said shoppers need to get out early if they want to buy the gifts they’re looking for.
Just like the larger national shift toward online shopping, small businesses are encouraging customers to use their websites to buy items during the holidays. The percentage of people who shop online with small retailers has gone up to 56% in 2020, Starns said.
“Small business have really gotten creative about the way they sell products, through social media like Instagram,” she said. “They have a lot more of an online presence than they used to.”
One local online effort to boost holiday sales is Nola Elves Local Shelves, which is a partnership between shoplocalnola.com and staylocal.org, two groups that promote independent businesses in the New Orleans metro area.
Beginning on Saturday, shoppers who post pictures of themselves on social media in a locally owned store with #NolaElvesLocalShelves are automatically entered in drawings for a variety of items, including jewelry, gift cards and massages.
“We want to make it more fun for consumers to promote local shopping,” said Jacquie Bonano, founder of Shop Local Nola, an online directory of New Orleans-area small businesses. Shoppers who make posts can check to see if they were picked to win a prize at shoplocalnola.com/elf.
Maryann Miller, program manager of StayLocal, the New Orleans Independent Business Alliance, said 75% of small business owners say its worth it to participate in Small Business Saturday. The Nola Elves Local Shelves promotion is a way to keep that energy and attention going for the whole holiday shopping season and not just for a day.