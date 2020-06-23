An abandoned office building on the Evangeline Thruway was recently sold for $60,000, land records show.

Vincent Starwood bought the property at 417 NE Evangeline Thruway for $60,000 earlier this month from Hanger Prosthetics & Orthotics, according to records filed with the Lafayette Parish Clerk of Court.

The listing prior to the sell listed the property as “in deplorable condition” but noted the property lies in an Opportunity Zone.

Starwood, who owns residential property in Lafayette, has begun working on the boarded-up building and plans for it to house a daycare center and other businesses.

The building is just south of a patchwork of properties purchased by DOTD for the Interstate 49 connector.