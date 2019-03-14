Cindie’s, a Houston area-based adult novelty store, will open a store in Lafayette next month.

The company is still doing construction on the 4100-square-foot space at the 2429 W. Congress St., Suite O. The store will be housed in former spaces held by military recruiting offices, and work has been going on since the company filed a building permit on the space earlier this year.

The Lafayette store will be the company’s 27th location, said George Lou, managing partner for Eros Holdings, Cindie’s parent company. It also has stores in Baton Rouge, Lake Charles and Alexandria with most of its stores in the Houston area.

“Lafayette just seemed like a logical fit in that triangle,” Lou said. “(The location) is a good traffic area, and it would be a good draw with the others businesses in the center. Our customers are predominantly women and couples. We’ll be a good draw for the other businesses there, too.”

The store will offer lingerie, gifts, shoes, gag gifts, bachelorette items and other novelties. It will employ 6-8 people.