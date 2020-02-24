It’s a question Jared Doise gets with some frequency: So when you are going to go big time and open Legends Bar and Grill locations in Baton Rouge or New Orleans? Or maybe Lake Charles?

Not so fast, he said.

As a father of young children – boys ages 7 and 5 and a 3-year-old daughter – Doise says he’ll keep things close to home, including the announcement last week of plans to open in Scott at 509 Apollo Road. It will be his ninth locations in the Lafayette area, and any further expansion in the future will likely remain in Acadiana.

“Not until my kids get older,” Doise said. “I’m lucky I’m an older dad. Having my first child at 39 allowed me to step back and enjoy that. I’m really grateful for that.”

And since he’s choosing to stay closer to home, Doise says he’s able to be more selective about who he chooses as partners on projects. On this project, he was contacted by longtime friend and former UL baseball player Scott Carboni about a possible location in Scott just south of the Interstate 10 exit.

The site, he said, is between the Billy’s Boudin location and the Domino’s and turned out to be the right fit after he looked at other locations in Scott.

The location, which he hopes to have open by the start of football season this fall, will be the first Legends to be a new construction. The 2,600-square-foot space will be similar to the location at 6722 Johnston St. with lots of windows, high ceilings, patios on the front and back and a focus on happy hour and the lunch crowd, he said.

It will have five full-time and 10 part-time workers.

And that expansion? It’ll happen eventually. Just in Carencro, Youngsville and locations nearby.

“That is pretty much our business model moving forward,” Doise said of the design. “We’ve never really gone after the late-night crowd. We’re the anchor of that shopping center. We try to lighten it up and keep it clean.

“I think we’ve established a pretty good reputation. I’m real proud of that and don’t want to do anything to mess that up. That business model works well for us, so we’re going to keep doing it.”