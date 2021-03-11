Frank’s International, an global oil field services company with a large operation in Broussard, has merged with international energy services company Expro Group, company officials announced Thursday morning.
Expro is a privately held international energy services company that is based in the United Kingdom but also has a Broussard location at 610 St. Etienne Road. The two companies merged in an all-stock transaction with Expro shareholders owning 65% of the combined company and Frank’s shareholders owning the remaining.
The value of the deal was not disclosed.
The announcement did not address any possible reductions in staff, but it did indicate it will “maintain a significant operating presence in Lafayette.”
The merger brings together two companies specializing in well construction and flow management, subsea well access, well intervention and production services.
Both companies will have a debt-free balance sheet, the companies said, with more than $1 billion of pro forma annual revenue as well as the ability to generate cash flow and growth.
“We are confident that this transaction presents a compelling opportunity for Frank's shareholders to benefit from value creation led by returns-focused growth,” said Mike Kearny, Frank’s chairman, president and CEO. “The combination brings scale, improved profitability and free cash flow, and together we will be better positioned for the industry recovery, of which we are in the early stages. We expect this combination to create career development and advancement opportunities for many of our employees as part of a more balanced and stronger combined organization.”
The merger of the two large companies, which combined will have a presence in 50 countries over six continents, is also a way to advance their commitment to maximizing efficiency while lowering its carbon emissions, said Expro CEO Mike Jardon, while also attracting and retaining the top talent in the industry.
The combined company also said it remains committed to achieving a 50% reduction in carbon intensity by 2030 and net zero carbon dioxide emissions by 2050. It is also targeting $55 million in savings over the first 12 months and up to $70 million within 36 months.
“We look forward to combining the strengths of our businesses and teams and building upon both companies' proud track records of providing safe, reliable and cost-effective solutions and best-in-class service quality to Expro's and Frank's many customers,” said Jardon, who will become CEO of the combined company while Kearney will become board chair.