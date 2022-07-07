Passenger counts at Lafayette Regional Airport for May were the highest reported for that month in at least the last 10 years.
The airport, which opened the new terminal building in January, reported 24,330 passengers either boarding a flight in Lafayette and 22,153 arriving on a flight in Lafayette, according to airport data.
Enplanement totals are nearing pre-pandemic totals, with 91,530 through the first five months. In 2019, the busiest year for passenger count at LFT, there were 105,505 passengers arriving to board a plane.
Deplanement totals were at 68,847 through May, behind the 99,772 deplanements through the first five months of 2019.
The $150 million, 120,000-square-foot terminal opened in January, just over seven years since the process of replacing the old terminal began following voters approving a temporary 1-cent sales tax for the new building.