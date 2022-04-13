Waitr, the Lafayette-based delivery service app, is considering a move that would consolidate its available shares in the market in an effort to boost its low stock price.
Known as a reverse stock split, the action would divide the number of shares each investor owns into fractions. For example, if a company declares a one-for-10 reverse stock split, a shareholder with 10,000 shares would see their total shrink to 1,000 but would see the price of each share rise, according to the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Waitr’s price per share has been trending downward since October, which has put the company at risk of being delisted from Nasdaq.
In its annual report with the SEC, filed in March, Waitr acknowledged the reverse stock split was a possibility.
The company “actively taking steps” to boost the price and “considering available options to resolve the deficiency and regain compliance with the Bid Price Rule, including a reverse stock split,” the annual report says.
The stock price closed at 31 cents per share on Wednesday, up 2 cents for the day. Waitr has until July 25 to raise it above $1 for 10 consecutive days.
The company faced a similar delisting threat in 2019, but its stock recovered as people relied more on delivery services during the initial waves of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.
Waitr’s stock price has been on a wild ride since it started public trading in November 2018. It opened at $11.81 a share, reached as high as $13.86 in March 2019 but cratered to 25 cents in November 2019. It bounced back to $5.34 in July 2020 but has fallen ever since, according to Nasdaq data.
Waitr on Wednesday also filed a prospectus with the SEC. The prospectus outlines the company’s potential benefits — and risks — to investors.
Waitr’s prospectus says the company has upward of $150 million in securities it can sell.