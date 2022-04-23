Ashton Duplechain’s and his fiancé, Leigh Jolivette, left their longtime home of Lafayette and moved to Kansas City late last year. Leigha got a job in medical billing, and they both felt like the move was a no-brainer.
He found a warehouse job with a company that specializes in medical supplies. It came with a good pay increase, which will help them save money for their wedding. But paying for a wedding could end up taking longer than expected, and he points to one problem.
It's his $24,000 in federal student loan debt with payments once again due at the end of August.
“I’m actively saving for a wedding and just trying to pay to live,” said Duplechain, who earned a degree in music education from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. “What sucks is now I think I make too much to qualify for deferment.”
Duplechain is among 43.4 million Americans saddled with $1.7 trillion in debt, which includes 651,000 Louisiana residents who have $22.5 billion with student debt, according to Education Data Initiative.
How big is the federal student loan debt? It’s nearly twice the amount of what Americans had in credit card debt in 2020. It’s higher than the gross domestic product of Australia ($1.3 trillion in 2020).
As of now, repayments are on pause until Aug. 31 thanks to an executive order from President Joe Biden, who has continued the pause in repayments that began in March 2020 under former President Donald Trump. That's after Biden promised during his 2020 campaign to cancel student loan debt for undergrads making up to $125,000.
Since then, the White House has not ruled out the move.
Having students buried in debt after graduation can be a hindrance for years. Ryan Cazares, owner of Scott Eye Care, graduated from the University of Houston in 2011 with a doctorate in optometry along with $175,000 in federal student loan debt.
Only after moving back in with his parents and driving an old car for some time was he able to make the $1,400 monthly payments. He paid it off in seven years.
“Starting my business, I didn’t make anything for two years,” he said. “I don’t think [student loans are] fair. Once you’re done, you’ve already made a lot of sacrifices, studying and putting all that effort into it. It stinks that you have to make even more sacrifices after schools is over with.
"You want those entering the workforce to contribute to the economy, and a lot of them weren’t able to because they have this extra $1,000 payment to make every month.”
How we got here
College tuition first spiked in 2008 following the Great Recession, according to DeWayne Bowie, UL vice president for enrollment management. In 2010 state funding for higher ed in Louisiana was cut 16.7%, the biggest post-recession cut, according to data from the Louisiana Board of Regents. From 2008 to 2022, the state’s contribution has dropped a combined 17.5%.
That resulted in rising tuition and fees, up 138% post-recession until 2019, data shows. Between 2008 and 2019, yearly tuition and fees for the average student taking 12 hours per semester have at least doubled at each of the state’s 14 universities. At UL-Lafayette, costs have nearly tripled.
That’s forcing students to take out loans, said Devante Lewis, director of public affairs and outreach at Louisiana Budget Project, a public policy nonprofit. Fourteen percent of residents in Louisiana have student loan debt, a figure that is fifth-highest in the country, according to data from the Education Data Initiative.
Changing job markets are also a reason for the increase in tuition and ballooning debt. According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor statistics, jobs requiring a bachelor’s degree are expected to grow by 10% between 2016 and 2026.
Jobs requiring only a high school diploma are expected to increase by 5%. From 2020 to 2030, 18 of the 30 occupations predicted to be the fastest-growing will require at least a bachelor’s degree to get hired.
“Our debt in its quantity may not be as big as neighboring states… [but] you’re going to be saddled with debt almost until you die,” Lewis said. “The people, to even have access to the jobs available, they have to move into our higher education system. The only avenue people have for affording college is by taking out federal assistance. Your basic level entry administrative job which used to be just a high school diploma or GED now requires a bachelor's degree.”
The average federal student loan debt in Louisiana is $34,525, the 18th highest the U.S., data shows. Between 2008 and 2019, Louisiana was second in the nation for higher education budget cuts but led the nation in increases in tuition.
Tuition has also risen because of easy access to federal loans, said Gary Wagner, Acadiana business economist at UL-Lafayette. Colleges can continue to raise prices and students will pay for an education even if they need to take out loans.
Average student debt, he noted, could be skewed by those attending graduate school, which comes with higher costs. The median amount of outstanding debt in Louisiana is closer to $24,000.
“To me that doesn’t sound like a very large number, considering that the average college grad makes more than the average high school graduate,” Wagner said.
How we get out
The issue of debt forgiveness may not be resolved until the end of August when the moratorium is lifted, sources said.
Cancellation is not the only way out, Wagner said. Income from future earnings often outweigh much of the debt accrued, but that would require a student graduating to get there.
“Waiving student loan debt is giving a significant cash transfer to a group of people who are more likely to be a wealthier person,” Wagner said. “The big risk of student debt is not for the people that graduate… It’s what happens to the people who start college and never finish.”
At UL, leaders support any aid students can receive, Bowie said. Recent increases in state funding will allow them to expand aid programs and maintain tuition and fees. Last year the university used $2.7 million from the CARES Act to forgive student debt.
Lewis believes Biden will cancel student debt. On Tuesday, the Biden administration canceled student debt for 40,000 people through the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program.
The benefits to the economy will outweigh the lost income to the federal government, he said.
“This is educational debt — not people who decided to go to a weekend in Bermuda and run up a credit card,” Lewis said, “Getting a college education is not a want. It’s a necessity.”
The Washington, D.C.-based Debt Collective offers a different approach. Partnering with the Rolling Jubilee, it buys up student debts at pennies on the dollar and simply forgives them, spokesperson Braxton Brewington said. The organization also supports a debt strike if repayments were to continue, he said.
Defaulting on student loans, he noted, can have harsh and long-lasting consequences.
“Rather than act like a predatory debt collector, going to their homes and harassing folks, we erase debts,” Brewington said. “More than half of people who had student loans actually weren’t paying a dime. They were in forbearance and default. The government doesn’t need our money, but they do need our cooperation.”
Canceling student debt is just the start of what is needed to move forward, Brewington said. Universal college or “free” college such as in some European countries is the model America should follow.
“Reforming the student loan industry is not making income payments easier, not changing how we service those loans,” Lewis said. “ (Canceling debt) is not the end-all, be-all answer.”
Forgiveness, however, may not even come.
“They [the government] don’t care about us being in debt,” Duplechain said. “They care if they’re generating any revenue off it.”