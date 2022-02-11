CLB Community Bank bought the shuttered Home Bank branch office in Scott.
The Jonesville-based bank, which has recently bought other properties in Lafayette, bought the 1,982-square-foot building at 5543 Cameron St. from Home Bank, land records show.
The office had been empty since Home Bank closed it in October after operating as a drive-thru only location since 2016, a spokesperson said. Employees were transferred to the new Scott branch at 800 I-10 South Frontage Road.
It will be CLB Community Bank’s third location planned for the Lafayette area after it bought property in Carencro and the former Panera Bread location at 4525 Ambassador Caffery Parkway. It currently has an office at 2701 Johnston St.
Company officials plan to open the Scott branch next year, information security officer Chris Tassin said.