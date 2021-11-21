Kartchner's to open in former Schlotzky's space
Kartchner’s Grocery and Specialty Meats will open in the former Schlotzky’s building on Johnston Street.
The Krotz Springs-based company has signed a lease for the building at 2968 Johnston St. and is expected to open in January. It also has a location in Scott and sells boudin, cracklin and specialty meats.
Construction could be seen going on inside the building prior to the announcement from Ted Nevels, who owned the Schlotzky’s location along with his wife, Cindy. Nevels retired in February before closing the restaurant.
The 5,400-square-foot building has been vacant and up for sale since it closed. Their other Lafayette Schlotzky’s location was sold to their longtime general manager.
Acadia chamber resigns after 10 years
Amy S. Thibodeaux has resigned as the president and CEO of the Acadia Parish Chamber of Commerce.
Thibodeaux has accepted a position with Advantous Consulting, a tax consulting firm, as senior manager of external affairs. She had been head of the organization for more than 10 years and oversaw the merger of the Crowley Chamber of Commerce and OneAcadia into the Acadia Parish chamber.
The chamber’s board appointed Megan Malmay Duhon as interim president and CEO. Duhon has been with the chamber since 2014.
Thibobeaux helped usher in several large economic development projects in Acadia Parish, including the $35 million Supreme Rice expansion and the $2.8 million Cajun Traditions food processing plant in Church Point. She was also 2021 chair for the Louisiana Chambers of Commerce Executives, an inaugural member of the Louisiana Association of Business and Industry’s Emerging Leaders Council and chaired the Acadiana Economic Development Association in 2015 and 2021.
“I live by the motto ‘Leave it better than you found it.'” Thibodeaux said. “I firmly believe that together with the many amazing members, volunteers, staff and board members that I am leaving the organization in a healthy position to continue to thrive for many years to come. Working at the Acadia Parish Chamber, serving businesses and the community, has been the highlight of my career.”
The chamber also named Elizabeth Istre Miller as membership engagement coordinator.
Foreclosure filings in parish, state drop
The number of foreclosure filings in Lafayette Parish and most other markets in Louisiana declined in October compared with a year ago.
Sixteen foreclosures were filed in Lafayette Parish last month, or 1 out of every 13,093 homes, according to data from RealtyTrac and Attom Data Solutions. That total was down from the 29 filed in September and the 27 in October 2020.
The rate is slightly better than the state, which had 169 foreclosures filed in October, or 1 filing for every 12,189 homes data shows. The total filings for the state were just over half of the total from a year ago. Louisiana was one of 11 states to report a drop in filings from the previous year.
Nationwide, the number of filings — default notices, scheduled auctions or bank repossessions — were up 76% from a year ago but only 5% from last month, data shows. The yearly total has risen each year for the past six years.
“As expected, now that the moratorium has been over for three months, foreclosure activity continues to increase,” RealtyTrac Vice President Rick Sharga said. “But it’s increasing at a slower rate, and it appears that most of the activity is primarily on vacant and abandoned properties or loans that were in foreclosure prior to the pandemic.”
Lake Charles was one of five metros to have increased the number of foreclosure filings in the first half of this year compared with a year ago. There was one foreclosure filed in October.
The Shreveport-Bossier City market remains the worst in Louisiana for foreclosures, with 38 filed in October, or 1 out of every 5,340 homes. That market had 38 filings in October 2020 and 43 in September.
Florida led the country in filings last month at 2,971, or one out of every 3,180 houses. Illinois, with its fewer total homes, had 2,788 homes but a rate of 1 out of every 1,923 homes, the lowest ratio in the U.S.