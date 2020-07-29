The Lafayette Economic Development Authority’s Opportunity Machine will partner with local experts to start the “Click to STARTup” series to bring small business owners and startup founders for a discussion on being an entrepreneur.

The program will feature a library of quick and easy “how-to” videos with information from local subject matter experts that entrepreneurs can access at any time. Content will be loaded to the OM’s YouTube page bi-weekly, director Destin Ortego said.

“The demand for business education content offered through virtual channels has skyrocketed over the last few months,” said Destin Ortego, Director of Opportunity Machine. “Webinars and virtual meetings have been a great way to support our local businesses and entrepreneurs, but we are seeing an increased demand for quick-to-consume, actionable content that can be accessed on demand for convenience and reference.”

The first videos cover fundamental marketing topics such as identifying your target audience, using social media analytics, DIY video creation and email marketing. Local experts will include representatives from Klout 9, Rooted Consulting, Golfballs.com, Pavy Studio and BBR Creative are among the first to participate in the series.

Opportunity Machine provides business education, guidance and risk reduction to startup founders and small business owners through training, mentorship, networking, and affordable workspace. As an initiative of Lafayette Economic Development Authority (LEDA), Opportunity Machine’s mission is to grow business and entrepreneurship, create quality jobs, economic diversity and regional prosperity.