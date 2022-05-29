Aaron Webb has joined Acadian Ambulance’s quality improvement department as a physician assistant.
Webb started with Acadian Ambulance in 1997 and worked as an emergency medical technician while in paramedic school. He started working as a paramedic in 2000, first on the ambulance and eventually as a flight paramedic on Acadian Air Med.
In 2013, Webb went part-time while attending PA school. He was an emergency department physician assistant for five years before returning to Acadian in his new role.
He earned a bachelor's degree from LSU and a master’s in physician assistant studies from LSU Health New Orleans.
---
Andrew Holleman has joined The Picard Group as director of state and federal governmental affairs.
Holleman previously worked in Washington, D.C. as a federal lobbyist for Cheniere Energy and for the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission. He began his career in Washington, D.C. in 2012 working for U.S. Sen. Mary Landrieu where he advocated on behalf of multiple industries across Louisiana including the ports and waterways and agriculture industries.
He is a New Iberia native and a graduate of the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.
---
McKinsey Nicholas from the Boys & Girls Clubs of Acadiana, has been named the Louisiana Youth of the Year by Boys & Girls Clubs of America.
Nicholas will receive a $2,500 college scholarship from Boys & Girls Clubs of America, and will go on to contend for the regional Youth of the Year.
He has served as president of the Keystone Club, BGCA’s ultimate teen program, where young men and women take on leadership roles in the areas of academic success, career preparation and community service.
Nicholas is an accomplished athlete and has been recognized as first team All-District in both football and basketball at Abbeville High School.
---
Samuel “Sam” Shepard, of USAG Fort Polk CYS Services, has been named the Louisiana Military Youth of the Year by Boys & Girls Clubs of America.
Shepard receives a $2,500 college scholarship from Boys & Girls Clubs of America, and will go on to contend for the regional Youth of the Year.
He has been a member of his club for two years and has been actively involved in volunteerism and community service in his community. Shepard will graduate in 2023 and has plans to attend Stephen F. Austin State University and pursue a career as a Texas game warden.
---
Pam Landaiche and Marilyn Lopez, both with the Lafayette Bar Foundation, were named fellows of the Louisiana Bar Foundation.