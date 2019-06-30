The Hospital Service District No. 2 board of directors has appointed Robert Wolfe Jr., a civil engineer and president of Morgan Goudeau & Associates Inc., to serve on the Opelousas General Hospital Trust Authority board of trustees.
Wolfe replaces Greg Bordelon, a financial adviser with Wells Fargo, who recently resigned and had served on the authority's board since 1993.
Wolfe, a civil engineer, land surveyor and environmental engineer, has been with Morgan Goudeau & Associates since his graduation from LSU in December 1977. The firm serves as engineers for St. Landry and Grant parishes and for Opelousas, Arnaudville, Port Barre and Cankton. The Opelousas native has served on the board of First Federal Savings and Loan and Teche Federal Bank, and is on the advisory board of IberiaBank.
Megan E. Réaux, an associate at Hill & Beyer APLC in Lafayette, has been installed as District 3 council member for the Louisiana State Bar Association Young Lawyers Division.
Scott L. Sternberg, a partner in the law firm Sternberg, Naccari & White LLC with offices in New Orleans and Baton Rouge, was installed as president. Other officers are Chairwoman-elect Carrie LeBlanc Jones, chief legal officer and general counsel at the Louisiana State Board of Nursing in Baton Rouge; Secretary Graham H. Ryan, a partner in the New Orleans office of Jones Walker LLP; and Immediate Past Chairman Dylan T. Thriffiley, assistant vice president of compliance for Ochsner Health System in New Orleans.
Other members of the division's council from southeast Louisiana are District 1, Randy J. Marse Jr., an associate in the New Orleans office of Liskow & Lewis APLC, and Kristen D. Amond, an associate in the New Orleans office of Fishman Haygood LLP; District 2, Shayna B. Morvant, managing partner of Beevers & Beevers LLP in Gretna, and Betty A. Maury, judicial law clerk for Judge Lee V. Faulkner Jr., 24th Judicial District Court, in Gretna; District 5, Loren Shanklin Fleshman, a partner at Smith Shanklin Sosa LLC in Baton Rouge, and Rachal Cox Cassagne, an associate in the Baton Rouge office of McGlinchey Stafford PLLC; American Bar Association representative, Danielle L. Borel, an associate in the Baton Rouge office of Breazeale, Sachse & Wilson LLP; and young lawyer member to the American Bar Association House of Delegates, Valerie E. Fontenot, an associate at Frilot LLC in New Orleans.